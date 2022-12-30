Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sent his sympathy and condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the passing away of his mother on Friday.

"Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss," MK Stalin said in a series of tweets.

"Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100 this morning.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the demise of PM Modi's mother. He took to Twitter and said, "My deepest condolences to PM @narendramodi garu. My thoughts and prayers are with the family in these difficult times."

Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. The news of her demise was announced by the hospital in a bulletin that said: "Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital."

PM Modi paid floral tribute to his mother Modi at Gandhinagar residence and carried the mortal remains of for the last rites. PM Modi's brother Somabhai Modi and other family members also arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi.

The mortal remains of Heeraben Modi were brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. (ANI)

