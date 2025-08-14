Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's upcoming booth committee members meeting, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said that the purpose of the conference was to prepare for the 2026 State Assembly elections.

Giving insights into the meeting, Thirupathy stated groups of 12 people had been formed per booth, who would visit people door-to-door and convey the achievements of the party and misdeeds of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

"The purpose of this conference is simple, but it is a very wonderful event. To prepare for the upcoming elections in 2026, the Tamil Nadu BJP has strengthened its organisation over the last few years. Booth-level committees have been formed, with a goal of 12 people per booth who will work for the party, visit people directly at their doors, and convey the achievements of the BJP and also the misdeeds of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu," Thirupathy told reporters.

Preparations are underway for actor Vijay-led political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) second State conference to be held on August 21, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

TVK will be contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for the first time. The state elections are scheduled to be held in 2026.

On Wednesday, the party president Vijay launched 'Now TVK '- an exclusive application for the party membership drive.

Meanwhile, Vijay had earlier slammed the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu for what he described as "inhumane and anarchic" arrest of protesting sanitation workers in Chennai.

"Condemn the fascist DMK government for arresting sanitation workers, who have been peacefully fighting for their rights, in an inhumane and anarchic manner in the dead of night!" Vijay said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, Chennai police detained sanitation workers who had been protesting for 13 consecutive days outside the Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building, following a Madras High Court order to clear the protest site. (ANI)

