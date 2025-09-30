Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the J. Anbazhagan Flyover in Chennai, a project built at a cost of Rs 164.92 crore by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The flyover, located at CIT Nagar Main Road, establishes a direct link between South Usman Road and CIT Nagar, aiming to decongest the heavy traffic in T. Nagar locality, one of the. The new infrastructure is expected to significantly ease vehicular movement, particularly during peak hours when traffic flow is at its highest.

The flyover is named in memory of late DMK senior leader and former T. Nagar MLA J. Anbazhagan. Anbazhagan was associated with the DMK party and passed away in 2020.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, the project was undertaken as part of the state government's broader efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure and improve traffic management across Chennai. With T. Nagar being a prominent commercial and residential zone, the flyover is expected to serve thousands of commuters daily and improve road safety in the high-density corridor.

The inauguration event was attended by senior ministers, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, and party leaders, who hailed the project as a vital addition to the city's infrastructure.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said that political parties and public organisations should frame rules on how public events must be organised responsibly in the future, in the wake of the Karur stampede, which he described as "a tragedy that should never happen again".

"What happened in Karur is a great tragedy; a cruel tragedy! A tragedy that has never happened before; a tragedy that should never happen again. The scenes I witnessed when I personally visited the hospital are still fresh before my eyes. I continue to remain in deep grief and sorrow," Stalin said in a video message posted on his X handle.

He said that the moment he received the news, he rushed the district administration into action and issued all necessary orders."Yet, I could not remain at home; that very night, I left for Karur immediately.

"We have lost 41 precious lives, including children and women. An ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh has been announced for each of the bereaved families, and disbursal has already begun. The injured who are under treatment in hospitals are being given complete medical care at government cost," the Chief Minister said.

"To ascertain the full and true cause of the tragedy, a one-member Commission of Inquiry headed by former judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan has been constituted. I assure you that the next course of action by the government will be based on the Commission's report. Meanwhile, I have also been noticing the rumours and false information being spread on social media," he added.

The Chief Minister said that no political leader, nor their cadre, would ever want innocent lives to be lost. (ANI)

