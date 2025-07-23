Screengrab of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inquiring about the Ungaludan Stalin programme from the hospital (Photo/X @mkstalin)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, despite being admitted to the hospital, on Tuesday inquired about the ongoing 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin With You) camps from district collectors and members of the public, and also signed official government files.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin wrote, "While in the hospital, I inquired about #WithYou_Stalin camps from district collectors and the public, and also signed government files."

The Chief Minister further assured the people that he would resume field visits after taking the rest advised by doctors.

"After the rest advised by doctors, I will soon visit your districts to meet you!" the post read.

Under the 'Ungaludan Stalin' programme, 43 services from 13 departments are being offered in urban areas, while 46 services from 15 departments are being provided in rural areas.

MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday morning after experiencing mild giddiness during his routine morning walk.

Earlier, on July 22, he announced that he was continuing his duties despite being admitted.

"I am continuing government duties even while in the hospital," Stalin posted on X.

Earlier, speaking on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's health, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin informed that the CM is doing well and doctors will soon give a medical update.

"The Chief Minister is doing well. This morning, a few tests have been done. Doctors will give a medical update on it. Yesterday, the hospital gave a statement asking CM to rest for three days. Very soon, he will get well and will come back," said Deputy CM Stalin.

The hospital stated that the Tamil Nadu CM has been admitted for evaluation of his symptoms, and necessary tests are being conducted to assess his health.

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, had mild giddiness during his routine morning walking. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Green Road, Chennai, for evaluation of his symptoms, and the necessary diagnostic tests are being done," the hospital said in a statement. (ANI)

