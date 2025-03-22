Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's initiative on delimitation has garnered significant backing from leaders across various states, emphasising the need for a comprehensive discussion and transparent approach to the issue.

After attending the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice President, Mallu Ravi shared his views, highlighting that the meeting had been highly successful.

He said, "The meeting went very well. All the CMs supported that we should not go by delimitation," emphasising the unified opposition to the process in its current form.

Echoing similar sentiments, DMK leader NVN Somu also praised the initiative, stating, "This was the first of its kind, and it is a very good initiative by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Leaders across the state are very happy to be part of this because, for the first time, we are taking the issue of delimitation to the people. The entire nation will now become aware of what delimitation is and the challenges surrounding it."

He further added, "People will also start thinking about what our state truly needs. I believe we have effectively conveyed our thoughts to the public in the right way and to the government as well. We will be submitting this to the committee for expert and legal opinion. Everyone was pleased that someone took this initiative, and we are especially proud that it was a leader from Tamil Nadu who led the way."

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee on Saturday passed a resolution on the issue of delimitation, expressing concern over the "lack of transparency and clarity" from the Union government.

The JAC unanimously demanded greater transparency from the Union government regarding any delimitation exercise and called for the extension of the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census Population for another 25 years.

Addressing a press conference, DMK MP Kanizmozhi stated that the JAC has expressed its deep concern about the lack of "transparency and clarity" in the delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders.

Kanizmozhi said, "I would like to read the resolution which has been passed today. The JAC (Joint Action Committee) expressed its deep concern on the lack of transparency and clarity in the delimitation exercise without any consultation to the various stakeholders. The JAC expressed its appreciation to the CM of Tamil Nadu for taking up this initiative to safeguard the political and economic future of performing states in India. Based on the various points and scenarios put forth by representatives during the discussion, the JAC unanimously resolved that Any Delimitation exercise carried out by the Union Government to improve the content or character of our democracy should be carried out transparently enabling political parties of all states, state governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute."

"Given the fact that the legislative intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendment wants to protect incentivise states which had implemented population control measures effectively and the goal of national population stabilisation has not yet been achieved. The freeze on parliamentary constituency based on 1971 census population should be extended by another 25 years..." she added. (ANI)

