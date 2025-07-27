Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was discharged from a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday evening after undergoing a successful therapeutic procedure to address variations in heart rate.

According to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, where the Chief Minister was admitted, Stalin has been declared fit for discharge and has been advised to resume his routine activities after three days of rest.

The Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital on July 21 after experiencing mild dizziness during his morning walk. Following a medical evaluation, he underwent a procedure performed by a team of expert doctors.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, CM Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining urgent demands related to education, infrastructure, railways, and the welfare of people in the State.

In his petition, the Tamil Nadu CM demanded that funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme be released and urged the Centre to implement railway projects that were sanctioned over a decade ago but remain inactive.

The petition emphasised the need for the centre's cooperation in implementing crucial projects and addressing long-pending issues.

The Chief Minister has sought the immediate release of the pending central share of Rs 2,151.59 crore for the 2024-25 financial year under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

He also requested the sanction of the first installment for 2025-26 and urged the Centre to delink fund disbursal from the condition of signing the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Stalin demanded urgent action to implement railway projects, including the Dindigul-Sengottai-Thirunelveli (70 km) line, the Erode-Palani (91 km) line, the Aruppukkottai-Madurai-Thoothukudi (60 km) line, the Athipattu-Puttur (88 km) line, and the Mahabalipuram-Chennai-Cuddalore (180 km) line. These projects were sanctioned over a decade ago but remain inactive, according to the petition. (ANI)

