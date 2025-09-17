Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

In a post on X, Stalin wished PM Modi good health, happiness, and a long life.

"Birthday greetings to Hon'ble @PMOIndia Thiru @narendramodi, I convey my wishes for his good health, happiness, and a long life. #NarendraModi," CM Stalin wrote.

Many opposition leaders have also conveyed birthday greetings to PM Modi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi also conveyed wishes, writing, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health."

Additionally, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also conveyed greetings on the occasion."Birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life," he wrote in a post on X.

Besides Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also greeted PM Modi. "Honourable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji, heartfelt birthday greetings. I pray to the Almighty for your good health and long life," wrote Mann in X.

Captain Amarinder Singh also extended birthday wishes and prayed for his good health and long life.

"Wishing Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiJi a very happy birthday. On this special occasion, I extend my best wishes for your good health, long life, and continued strength to serve the nation," Singh wrote.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled his meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Jhansi, recalling the 'brilliance of future leadership' that was evident at that time.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister's 75th birthday, Singh reflected on Modi's dedication to party work. He noted how diligent the Prime Minister was in carrying out his responsibilities while Singh was the national president of the BJP, and he acknowledged that Modi's suggestions were particularly helpful.

"From 2006, I was national president so I met him multiple times. Then also I saw that his suggestions used to be really useful. As far as discipline is concerned, as soon as election campaign concluded, he came to me and said, president sir, I am here to give my report card to you, I have finished my campaign work," Singh said in the clip posted on X.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been organised to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

