Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI): To mark the birth centenary year of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a mass tree planting drive to plant 5 lakh saplings along roads across Tamil Nadu.

The main event was organised at the Highway Research Station, Guindy in Chennai on Wednesday.

Also Read | Obscene Video Call Case in UP: SHO Booked, Suspended for Making Lewd Gestures Through Video Call to Woman in Pilibhit.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Stalin wrote, "If we grow the tree, The tree will feed us!" Tamil leader artist said. If we visit his Gopalapuram residence, this motto will welcome us! I inaugurated the 5 lakh tree saplings project at the Highway Research Institute premises in Guindy, Chennai, as a centenary event of the Chief Artist."

Karunanidhi entered the Tamil Nadu assembly in 1957 and become the chief minister in 1969 after then-chief minister and DMK leader CN Annadurai's death.

Also Read | Lucknow Court Firing: Section 144 Imposed in Kanpur After Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead (Watch Video).

He passed away in 2018. Annadurai, who had breathed his last in 1969, had served as the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from being a politician, Karunanidhi was an accomplished writer and he wrote almost daily for the DMK's newspaper 'Murasoli'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)