Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the newly-constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district on Wednesday.

The new Jallikattu stadium is named after former Chief Minister and late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.

Also Read | 'May Prabhu Shri Ram Always Bless Us': PM Narendra Modi's Post on Ram Temple Crosses Momentous Figure of One Crore Likes on Instagram (View Post).

Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier announced that a world-class Jallikattu stadium with a seating capacity of more than 5,000 people would be constructed in this village at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore.

The arena will have VIP seating, a museum, a bull shed, a veterinary dispensary, and a health support centre to facilitate quick first aid and continuous medical assistance, along with essential amenities for players, spectators and the media.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra To Enter West Bengal on January 25, May Not Reach Kolkata, Says Congress Leader.

Madurai district collector Sangeetha and corporation commissioner held inspection in newly constructed Kalaigar Centenary Jallikattu arena.

Madurai District Collector, MS Sangeetha and Corporation Commissioner held an inspection in newly constructed Kalaigar Centenary Jallikattu arena on Tuesday.

"We have made all arrangements for the conduct of Jallikattu. There has been barricading put in to ensure that bulls play in the play arena and that spectators are also protected. 500 bulls and 300 bull tamers will be participating and 2,000 police person deployed for security," she said.

A press note by the state government said, "TN Chief Minister MK Stalin is going to inaugurate the newly constructed Jallikattu arena in Keelakarai, Madurai District, on January 24, 2024. On that day, the Jallikattu competition will be conducted following the guidelines issued by the government in the newly constructed arena."

The press note further said that the bull tamers and bull owners of bulls who wish to participate in Jallikattu should update their names by January 19, 2024, through the madurai.nic.in website.

"Bull tamers registering on the website should register with their fitness certificate. The bull owner and only one person along with the bull will be allowed to participate in Jallikattu competition. The token can be issued to the bull tamers only after verifying their certificate," it added.

Jallikattu is an age-old event celebrated mostly in the state of Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. In the sport, a bull is released into a crowd of people and participants in the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)