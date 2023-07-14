Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai on July 15 which will have more than 3.3 lakh books.

"The Kalaignar Memorial Library will be set up in Madurai in memory of late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who dedicated his life to Tamils," Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced.

Accordingly, the works for this purpose were started last year on Natham Road and are now fully completed. Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate Kalaignar's library on Saturday, as Karunanidhi's centenary is being celebrated.

Built at a cost of around Rs 206 crore, the artist library is spread over an area of 3.56 acres, 2 lakh, 13 thousand square feet, with a basement and 6 floors. A statue of Kalaignar Karunanidhi is placed in front of the library building entrance. Located towards the east, the library has 2 gates, one for entry and one for exit.

In the first phase, 3 lakh 50 thousand books have been kept in this library, which has a capacity of about 5.5 lakh books. There are escalators and lifts for easy access to all floors. There is no charge for people to come and read in this library. For those who want to take books home and read them, a Rs 300 membership fee will be charged.

The library will have many facilities, like an art gallery, a multi-purpose hall, a children's theatre with interactive platforms, and a conference hall with a seating capacity of 700 people. Some of the fascinating features in the library include a virtual reality experience of piloting the aircraft. (ANI)

