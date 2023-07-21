Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin penned a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the release of water of Cauvery river by Karnataka and the "risks faced by the current Kuruvai crop" in the state.

"I have written to Hon'ble @gssjodhpur requesting the release of #Cauvery water and highlighting the risks faced by the current Kuruvai crop in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, I have urged immediate attention to this critical issue," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tweeted.

Stalin has also shared the key points from his letter written to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on his Twitter handle.

The letter highlights the risks faced by the current Kuruvai crop in Tamil Nadu due to Karnataka not releasing our due share of Cauvery waters, he shared.

The Mettur reservoir was opened on June 12 to facilitate the cultivation of the Kuruvai crop. However, the flow received at Billigundulu from June 1 to July 17 was significantly lower than the prescribed quantum, with a shortfall of 22.54 TMC, he informed.

Tamil Nadu has been making efforts to manage the crisis with judicious water management, he said. However, he added that the demand- supply gap can only be met by releases from Karnataka.

In the letter he mentioned that the Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources had previously sought the Union Jal Shakti Minister's intervention during a meeting on July 5 and had also requested to instruct Karnataka to make up for the shortfall.

Chief Minister Stalin alerted in the letter that the standing Kuruvai crop in the state "can only be saved if Karnataka releases water immediately".

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister's "personal and immediate intervention" and has requested the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority to issue instructions to Karnataka to follow the monthly schedule prescribed by the Supreme Court and make up for the shortfall. (ANI)

