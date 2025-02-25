Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai said that they will protest against Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Coimbatore on February 26. He stated that the union home minister has been constantly attacking Tamil Nadu with the three language policy and the New Education Policy.

The TNCC chief added that Amit Shah attacked Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament due to which they will protest against the union home minister whenever he visits the state,

"Our Union Home Minister will visit Coimbatore. Democratically we are going to protest against him by showing black flags. He is continuously attacking Tamil Nadu and is against the state government's proposals. Three language policy, the Prime Minister Education Scheme and the New Education Policy. He attacked Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the parliament, so whenever he will come to the state, the Congress Committee has decided to protest against him by showing black flags", Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Selvaperunthagai told reporters on Tuesday.

Tamil organisations and state parties called for a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Coimbatore on February 26. They will be showing black flags to the union home minister and have alleged that the union government has been constantly trying to impose the Hindi language onto the state whereas the union government has stated that they respect the Tamil language and are not imposing any other language on Tamil Nadu.

Amit Shah will be attending the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre in Coimbatore along with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The event will begin from 06 pm on February 26 and famous artists such as Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, CassMae, Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and multi-regional artists, will keep the audiences captivated throughout the 12-hour celebration.

For the first time, Sadhguru will be offering the midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivay) initiation, chanting that can bring ultimate well-being, a release said. Sadhguru will also unveil a free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, featuring a 7-minute guided meditation designed to help individuals establish a simple yet powerful daily practice, a press release said. (ANI)

