Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Cuddalore district is experiencing rough seas due to the overturning circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai said, "An atmospheric mantle circulation prevails over the southern Andaman Sea regions. Due to this, a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It will move in west-northwest direction and may develop as a low pressure area over West Bay of Bengal by 16th. An atmospheric upper circulation prevails over the Southwest Bay of Bengal."

Meteorological Department had announced that heavy rains may occur in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains have lashed since early this morning.

"Due to the overturning circulation, the Sea of Bengal is very rough with two to three meter high waves and therefore the district administration has advised the fishermen of the district not to go to the sea until further notice," Meteorological Department further said.

As rain lashed several parts of Chennai and Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Karaikal area today under the influence of the Northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that the situation is under control.

State Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said, "The State Government has taken all precautionary measures. The situation is under control. The respective district administrations are taking proper measures to face the rains."

B Geetha, Scientist 'D' Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said, "For the next 24 hours sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at few places, with heavy spells at times in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 26-27°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 23°C."

Under the influence of Monday's upper air cyclonic circulation over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal, a Low-Pressure Area was formed at 5:30 hrs IST today over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas and lay at 08:30 hrs IST over the same region. (ANI)

