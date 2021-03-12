Chennai, March 12: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday filed his nomination as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate from Bodinayakanur constituency for the forthcoming state assembly polls.

"Today, I have filed my nomination from Bodinayakanur. I have been a winning candidate for the past two times. I have done all works in the constituency. People of Bodinayakanur are satisfied with my work. That's why I've been given this seat again," Panneerselvam told media after filing the nomination.

He also expressed hope that people will support him for the third time also. The deputy CM added that AIADMK will win with huge numbers. After Amma (Jayalalitha) became the CM, she had made many schemes for people's welfare and put our state on the forefront. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Ideologies of AIADMK and BJP Different, Minorities Won't Desert Us, Says CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"For four years Edapadi Palaniswami government has been making good schemes for people," Panneerselvam further added. "During natural calamities and Corona pandemic, our government has done a good job and our government even got appreciation from the central government for handling of Corona pandemic," he remarked.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. While the ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.

