Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced a war room to coordinate election works ahead of the 2024 general election, an official statement issued by the party said on Sunday.

DMK co-organizing secretary Anbagam Kalai will coordinate the booth committee, and constituency coordinators and eye on the electoral campaign.

Likewise, DMK deputy organizing secretary Austin will coordinate media and star campaigners.

Similarly, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and advocate NR Elango will coordinate legal aspects and Election Commission-related issues.

DMK also has announced a list of teams in a war room to coordinate the election works. The Election Commission and Legal team, law and order-related permission and district coordinators were part of the war room team.

Earlier, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, an 11-member election manifesto preparation committee was constituted in January this year, under the leadership of DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Other members of the committee include ministers PDR Palanivel Thiagarajan, DRP Raja, TKS Ilangovan, AKS Vijayan, Kovi Chelishian, Rajeshkumar, Ezhilarasan, Abdullah, Ezhilan, and Mayor Priya.

In addition to the manifesto committee, DMK has formed a six-member committee tasked with coordinating and holding talks with its alliance parties under the leadership of MP TR Baalu.

The TR Baalu-led Alliance Coordination Committee includes ministers KN Nehru, Periaswamy, MRK Panneerselvam, Ponmudi, and A Raza.

This committee aims to ensure effective collaboration and negotiation with the INDIA bloc parties during the electoral process. (ANI)

