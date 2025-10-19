Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary, Tiruchi Siva, inaugurated the Ex-Central Armed Police Forces Welfare Canteen at Karumandapam, Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu by lighting the traditional lamp.

The initiative, launched by the Ex-Central Armed Police Forces and Paramilitary Association, aims to extend canteen facilities not only to former paramilitary personnel but also to the general public.

The outlet will offer up to 45 per cent discounts on groceries, household goods, and electrical appliances.

According to the website of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Ministry of Home Affairs has established the Central Police Canteen (CPC) System to provide welfare benefits to serving and retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Border Security Force (BSF), CRPF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles (AF).

This system, which came into existence on September 26, 2006, consists of 126 Master Canteens that serve as distribution centres and 1,042 Subsidiary Canteens that sell products to CAPF troops and their families.

In addition to everyday items, the CPC has also registered two-wheeler and four-wheeler firms to provide vehicles to its troops at discounted rates. The Central Police Canteen facilities have also been extended to personnel of various departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs, other central security agencies like the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Protection Group (SPG), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and all State Police Organizations, CRPF website said.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu's remarks alleging the Centre's "political vendetta" against the State have sparked a row as he slammed the Union Government for deliberately denying the state of its rightful share of funds.

The FM highlighted that Tamil Nadu was entitled to Rs. 4,000 crores, but the Union Government released only Rs. 450 crores, meant for the Right to Education.

He highlighted the concern over clean drinking water, stating that the drinking water projects under the Jal Jeevan mission were also affected, as Rs. 3,407 crores are still pending from the Union Government. (ANI)

