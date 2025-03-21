Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Farmers in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli staged a 'rail roko' protest on the Cauvery Railway Bridge. The protest was led by celebrated farmer leader and lawyer P Ayyakannu.

The demonstration was held in response to the action taken against farm leaders in Punjab, who were protesting against the government while pressing various demands, including a legal guarantee for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops.

Also Read | Ola Electric Confirms Receiving Inquiries From Government Over Discrepancies in Its EV Sales Data and Trade Requirement Certificates.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police intervened to control the situation and clear the tracks.

Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian called for a meeting of leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Chandigarh on Friday.

Also Read | Cash Discovery Row: Supreme Court Collegium Starts Initial Inquiry Against Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

The meeting will be held in Punjab Bhawan at 4 PM on Friday, according to the notice released by the agriculture department on March 20.

Earlier, Punjab police DIG Mandeep Singh mentioned that things like moveable tractors and trolleys were removed from the border and are being relocated a few kilometres away.

He also highlighted cooperation of farmers during the operation and emphasised that authorities are ensuring the well-being of those detained.

"A large area has been cleared at the Khanauri border, and movable things like tractors and trolleys are being shifted 3 km away from the border. If someone wants to take the trolley from there, he can show his identity with proof, and the trolley will be handed over to him after proper entry. Yesterday, the farmers cooperated with us. Proper care is being taken of the detained farmers," DIG Patiala Range said.

The farmers united under the banners of the All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Union, staged a protest march to the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal.

Several farmer leaders were detained by the police, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has defended the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's action and said that the action was taken as they wanted to open the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema slammed the central government on Thursday, accusing it of 'committing injustice' against farmers by failing to implement the promises it had made after Punjab Police forcefully removed protesting farmers.

Yesterday, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab over the detention of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, saying that AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have "no faith" in democracy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)