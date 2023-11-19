Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple and offered prayers during her visit to Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Row: Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Contempt Action Against SEBI.

Earlier, on Saturday night, the traditional fisherman delegation met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the release of the fishermen, who had strayed into international waters due to adverse climatic conditions.

As many as 22 fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy who had strayed into international waters, have been released and they arrived in Pampan through boats.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Son and Daughter Over Extra-Marital Affair, Later Dies by Suicide in North 24 Parganas.

As the fishermen returned to India, a delegation of fishermen today expressed gratitude to Sitharaman for her intervention.

Sitharaman reassured the families of the fishermen that the government under Narendra Modi, has always kept the interest of Tamils at the highest priority. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)