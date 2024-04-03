Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at a cotton godown in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

According to fire department officials, the incident happened on Wednesday evening in the Edayarpalayam area.

The officials said that efforts to douse the flames are underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke rising from the sheds of the godown. More details are awaited. (ANI)

