Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at a hut in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said an official from the Fire Rescue Department.

However, no casualties were reported.

Upon receiving the information, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A dousing operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. added the official.

Earlier today, a fire broke out at the Saibaba temple in Chennai's Mylapore. (ANI)

