A massive forest fire broke out at Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, March 9, 2024. According to reports, efforts are underway to douse the fire by the local fire services. Further reports are awaited. Tamil Nadu Forest Fire: No Information on Casualty, Says Theni District Collector.

Forest Fire Breaks Out in Madurai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A Forest fire broke out at Madurai's Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple hill. Further details awaited. (Drone visuals) pic.twitter.com/XLrvU8LXrU — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

