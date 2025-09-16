Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 (ANI): Fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary while fishing returned to Chennai after being released upon payment of a fine of Rs. 5 lakhs each.

At Chennai airport, after completing customs and immigration procedures, they were received by Fisheries Department officials.

Fishermen who had ventured into the sea on June 28 and 30 in two boats from Rameswaramin Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy who alleged that the fishermen had crossed the maritime boundary for fishing.

All those arrested were produced before the Mannar court and lodged in Vavuniya prison. Later, the judge imposed a fine of 5 lakh Sri Lankan rupees on each of them. After the fine was paid on August 14, seven fishermen were released. They were kept first at Colombo's Welikada prison and then at the Colombo detention camp.

Similarly, on July 27, nine more fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the border for fishing. They were produced before the Puttalam court and jailed at Valiya Pora prison.

On September 2, these nine fishermen were released and kept at the Colombo detention camp. Again, on September 7, more fishermen were freed. In total, 20 fishermen were released and handed over to Indian authorities. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka issued them emergency travel documents, and they were flown back to Chennai via an Air India flight.

Earlier on August 21, one Indian fisherman was deported from Sri Lanka and has reached India, the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

In a post on X, the High Commission stated, "One Indian fisherman has been deported from Sri Lanka and has reached India."

The development came at a time when incidents of Sri Lankan Navy violations are on the rise. Following the end of the fishing ban on June 15, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 50 Rameswaram fishermen along with their seven motorboats and one national boat. In response, fishermen urged the central and state governments to take immediate action to secure the release of these fishermen and their boats.

They also demanded that steps be taken to stop the Sri Lankan Navy's repeated intrusions that disrupt them and to restore their right to fish in their traditional areas, where Tamil Nadu fishermen are currently being denied access.

A protest was also staged in Thangachimadam, where the fishermen reiterated their demands, including the immediate release of 24 fishermen who were arrested while fishing and have been imprisoned as convicts between 2024 and 2025. A large number of fishermen participated in the demonstration, which was led by All Fishermen's Association President Sesuraj, raising slogans in support of their demands. (ANI)

