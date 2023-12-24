Ramanathapuram, December 24: A fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban on Sunday morning. According to sources, more than a hundred fishing boats were anchored at Pampan Harbour on Rameswaram Island when the fire broke out. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Story Building of Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur Area (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu Fire Video

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Massive fire broke out in a fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/fvTznKomuZ — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

As the boat caught fire, some fishermen rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, the boat was completely gutted in the fire. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Further inputs are awaited.

