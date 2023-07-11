New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday approved Tamil Nadu’s first Flight Training Organisation (FTO).

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official informed that EKVI Air Training Organisation Pvt. Ltd. based at Salem Airport in Tamil Nadu got the approval to establish FTO.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi As Sharad Pawar To Be Chief Guest at Award Event, Asks What Happened to Rs 70,000 Crore Scam by NCP?.

"This is the only Flying Training Organization in the entire state of Tamil Nadu", said the official.

This will be the 36th Flying Training Organization in the country that DGCA has approved.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Inter-State Arms Trafficking Syndicate Operating From Madhya Pradesh, Notorious Supplier Who Smuggled Over 1,500 Weapons Arrested.

As the sole approved flying Training school in the region, it would provide aspiring pilots of Tamil Nadu with training opportunities as per DGCA standards and contribute to the growth of the aviation industry in the country, the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)