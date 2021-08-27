New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Earlier, V P Singh Badnore was the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Roads Connecting Rishikesh, Devprayag, Dehradun Blocked Due to Landslides Following Heavy Rainfall, Connectivity Hit.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Purohit, the governor of Tamil Nadu, to discharge the functions of the governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the governor of Punjab, until regular arrangements are made," the statement said.

The president has also appointed Purohit as the administrator of Chandigarh, in addition to his duties as the governor of Punjab, it added.

Also Read | Uthra Murder Case: Live Snake Bites Woman’s Dummy in Police’s Crime Scene Reconstruction Video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)