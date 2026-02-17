Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Karur Town Police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Senthil Nathan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress Member of Parliament Jothimani during a protest held in the town earlier this month, officials said.

The protest was organised on February 10 in front of the Head Post Office in Karur by the BJP Women's Wing.

According to a release issued by the office of the District Superintendent of Police, the demonstration was aimed at condemning what party leaders described as injustices against women under the "lawless DMK regime."

The event was led by district president Senthil Nathan and attended by BJP State Secretary Amar Prasad Reddy and former Member of Parliament Karvendhan, who participated as special guests.

Police said that more than 300 BJP office-bearers and party workers took part and raised slogans emphasising their demands.

According to police, during his speech, "District President Nathan allegedly made indecent and derogatory remarks about Karur Member of Parliament Jothi Mani, in a manner said to be insulting to womanhood and intended to disturb public peace. Based on a complaint lodged by Karur District Congress President Ramesh, the Karur Town Police have registered a case against BJP District President Senthil Nathan under five sections of the law."

Reacting to the controversy in Delhi, Congress MP Jothimani strongly condemned the remarks. "These are very disgusting and obscene remarks against me. It is the worst form of abuse. No woman should have to go through something like this. I was shocked," she told ANI.

She further alleged that the comments reflected a broader mindset. "According to this person's worldview, my knowledge, merit, hard work, commitment, and ideology are nothing. I am just a woman, a body, a sexual object. This is what the RSS and BJP taught him. His statements reflect his party's ideologies and thought processes.This has been used as a weapon against all those women who speak their mind fearlessly, who speak truth to power, and refuse to be silent." (ANI)

