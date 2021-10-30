Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,039 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,229 discharges, and 11 deaths on Friday, informed the state's health department.

As per the media bulletin, the state has 11,850 active cases and 27,00,593 positive cases have been reported since the onset of the pandemic last year.

With new recoveries recorded on Friday, total recoveries mounted to 26,52,660.

The death toll in the state is 36,083.

Tamil Nadu has 301 COVID testing facilities, of which 69 are government-run and 232 are private.

To detect the presence of COVID-19 virus, 1,23,084 samples were tested for the virus. So far, 5,09,11,486 samples have been tested for the virus. (ANI)

