Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu logged 61 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday.

With this, the active cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 730.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: NSG Head Constable Shoots Himself Dead in Manesar.

As per data in the state government's COVID-19 bulletin, 127 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 34,13,521.

In the last 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, 38,500 COVID tests were conducted in the state.

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says ‘War Against Ukraine Will Set Russia Back by Decades’.

Tamil Nadu has 335 COVID-19 testing facilities. Of these 69 are government-run and 266 are privately owned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)