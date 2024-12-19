Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): The redevelopment work at the Madurai junction in Tamil Nadu is ongoing under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The redevelopment project includes new terminals, multi-level parking, and skywalks, according to Southern Railway.

The ABSS was launched in February 2023 by the Ministry of Railways to redevelop railway stations across India. Currently, the scheme envisages to take-up 1,275 stations for upgradation.

Gnanasekar, Deputy Chief Engineer at the Madurai Junction, said that they will be providing airport-like facilities here with AC waiting halls and multi-level parking for vehicles.

"After redevelopment, we will provide all airport-like facilities here. There will be all passenger facilities including AC waiting hall, restaurant, retail shops, commercial and speciality shops... We will also provide multi-level two-wheeler parking and multi-level car parking facilities here..." Gnanasekar told ANI.

According to Southern Railways, the redevelopment work at Madurai junction includes the construction of a sub-station building, multi-level two-wheeler parking east, an East terminal building being constructed in two segments, air concourse, multi-level car parking on the west and east side, and a subway.

The ABSS aims to enhance various station facilities by executing master plans in phases. This includes betterment of station accessibility, waiting areas, toilet facilities, life, offering free Wifi and other essential requirements needed for the ease of passengers, as per the Indian government.

Moreover, the scheme focuses on upgrading station structures, and integrating stations while providing facilities for individuals with disabilities. (ANI)

