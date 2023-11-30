Chennai, November 30: The National Disaster Response Force Team is on standby in Arakkonam town in view of the impending cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Schools in Chennai remain closed due to continuous heavy downpours. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

According to the IMD, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till 10:00 am Thursday morning. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Several Areas of Chennai (Watch Video).

NDRF Team on Standby in Arakkonam Town

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | NDRF on standby in Arakkonam town in view of an impending cyclone warning issued by IMD. pic.twitter.com/BgwNDNFM8c — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life.

Chennai received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday, and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening, causing major traffic snarls across the city. Visuals showed long trails of vehicles in the Sholinganallur area, with people taking over an hour to cover some distance. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm, Lightning and Moderate Rainfall Likely Over These Places Today, Says Meteorological Centre.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas like Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

