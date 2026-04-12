New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Tamil Nadu have exposed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and have unveiled the vision of the National Democratic Alliance.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he will interact with party 'Karyakartas' in 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad' on April 13 to further strengthen the party's reach from the grassroots for the elections.

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"I'm very proud of our BJP Tamil Nadu Karyakartas, who have exposed the DMK's poor governance and elaborated on the NDA's developmental vision for the state," he said.

"Will interact with our hardworking Karyakartas during the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvad' on the 13th evening," PM Modi said.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' interaction with BJP workers in poll-bound Keralam, Assam and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal said a new government would be formed under the leadership of the AIADMK within the NDA alliance and that it would deliver governance similar to that of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

He further alleged that key leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi, and Sabareesan, dominate the DMK, and accused the Stalin family of being responsible for various "mafias." He also criticised DMK leader Senthil Balaji, calling him an "agent" of the ruling family and referring to his past legal issues, which drew slogans from party workers.

Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on development and claimed that the state government creates obstacles and fails to properly utilise central funds. He accused the DMK government of blocking development projects and attempting to gain financially from central schemes.

"The Stalin family wants to give every contract to their family and friends. They don't want the metro because they have to do transparent and honest bidding for that. That is not acceptable to the Stalin family because there is no cut, no corruption in the central government projects. If by mistake anybody votes for DMK, you are voting for Udhayanidhi Stalin as Chief Minister. Don't make that mistake," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)