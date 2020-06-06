India News | Tamil Nadu: Pooja Performed on Occasion of Shri Chandrashekhar Swami Shankaracharya's 127th Anniversary

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 (ANI): On the occasion of Shri Chandrashekharendra Saraswathi Swami Shankaracharya's 127th birth anniversary, a special pooja was held at Rameswaram on Friday.

The priests said that the collective prayers were held for world peace and 'subhiksha' (prosperity). He added that 'parayanam' (recitation) of four Vedas were also done to get rid of COVID-19.

Sundhara Vathiyar, a priest, said, "On the birth anniversary of Shri Chandrashekharendra Saraswathi Swami Shankaracharya, we are conducting a special pooja. With this special yagya, a collective prayer is being held for world peace and Subhiksha. Besides this, parayanam of four Vedas is also done for getting rid of coronavirus." (ANI)

