Amul 'Exit the Dragon' Ad Controversy: Twitter Clarifies, Says Account Was Restricted Due to Security Reasons, Not Because of Content

'Exit the Dragon' topical by Amul (Photo Credits: Twitter and Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 6: India's iconic dairy brand, Amul on Saturday said the company's official Twitter account was blocked on June 4. Incidentally, Amul's Twitter account was restricted briefly a day after the company published an advertisement critical of China's reported intrusion in eastern Ladakh, which is India's territory. After the matter came to the fore on Saturday, Twitter issued a clarification, saying the Amul's account was restricted for security reasons and not because of the content.

Reacting to LatestLY's story on the entire controversy, Twitter issued a statement, suggesting Amul's Twitter account was restricted for security purposes. "Safety and security of the accounts is a key priority for us and to ensure an account has not been compromised sometimes we require the account owner to complete a simple reCAPTCHA process," a Twitter spokesperson told LatestLY.

"These challenges are simple for authentic account owners to solve, but difficult (or costly) for spammy or malicious account owners to complete. Once the account clears this security step the account regains full access. To protect the accounts we routinely require them to clear this security key for login verification," he added. Amul's Managing Director RS Sodhi also said the company had reached out to Twitter to know why the account was restricted and received a clarification.

Amul's June 3 advertisement opposed China's intrusion into Indian territory. Called "Exit the Dragon", the ad featured the Amul Utterly Butterly girl protecting India from a dragon. Dragons are considered a symbol of power and good luck in China. Sizeable Number of Chinese Troops Moved into Eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh.

Reports have surfaced that the Chinese military is hindering normal patrolling along the Line of Actual Control or LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently said that a "sizeable number" of Chinese troops have moved into eastern Ladakh.