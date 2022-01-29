Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 24,418 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the health department bulletin, the state has 2,08,350 active COVID-19 cases.

It said 27,885 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 30,57,846. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 33,03,702.

With 46 people losing their lives in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state due to COVID-19 has gone up to 37,506.

India reported 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

