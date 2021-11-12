Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 820 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

During the same duration, 962 people recovered from the infection and a total of 26,66,140 have been discharged so far.

As of now, there are 10,013 active cases of the disease in the state. The state reported 36,251 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,091 fresh COVID-19 cases and 340 fatalities. (ANI)

