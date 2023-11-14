Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu State Monitoring Corporation (TASMAC) recorded a high sale of liquor worth Rs 467.69 crore on Diwali weekend.

Madurai region of Tamil Nadu recorded the highest sale in alcohol, with a sum of Rs 104.7 crore, 52.73 crore on November 11 and 51.97 crore on the day of Diwali.

The Capital, Chennai, recorded the second-highest sales of alcohol, at Rs 48.12 crore and Rs 52.98 crore on November 11 and November 12 respectively.

The sale of alcohol amounted to Rs 39.78, 52.73cr and 40.20 in Salem, Madurai and Coimbatore on November 11.

On November 12, the festival of Diwali, maximum liquor was sold for Rs 55.60 crore in Trichy, Rs 52.98 crore in Chennai, Rs 51.97 crore in Madurai, Rs 46.62 crore in Salem and Rs 39.61 crore in Coimbatore.

The sale of liquor in the years 2022-23 was Rs 44,098.56 crore while it stood at Rs 36,050 crore in the years 2021-22, according to the state government.

The high liquor sales in the state have been criticised by the opposition BJP. State BJP Chief K Annamalai alleged that two people had been killed in a drunk driving accident and the state government wasn't bothered about this.

"In Anna Nagar, Chennai, two people were killed in an accident due to drunken driving this morning. Many are seriously injured. At the same time, the Tasmac company has proudly announced that the sale of alcohol in Tamil Nadu in the last two days alone is around 467.69 crores. The DMK government is making a record in the sale of alcohol to the extent that there is a doubt whether it is the liquor prohibition department or the liquor sales department. DMK is selling alcohol without any concern about the deaths caused by alcohol and the deaths of innocent people due to such accidents. If the sales of Tasmac company, which buys and sells from liquor factories run by DMK, what will be the income of DMK who run those factories? DMK is sacrificing the lives of innocent people for the sake of their party members" K Annamalai said in a post on X. (ANI)

