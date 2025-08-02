Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): The 'Thenkal Kanmoi', a major irrigation tank situated in the Thirupparankundram area of Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, has completely dried up due to extreme heat, raising serious concerns among farmers and local residents who depend on it for irrigation and drinking water.

Spanning an area of 377 acres, the Thenkal Kanmoi is one of the major water bodies in Madurai. It has a storage capacity of 107 million cubic feet and is typically replenished by water released from the Vaigai Dam through the Nilaiyur canal. However, this season, the tank has remained bone dry, highlighting the region's growing vulnerability to extreme weather conditions and inadequate water management.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter: 3 Terrorists Killed After Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhal, Search Operation Still On.

The drying up of the tank has significantly impacted both farming operations and daily life in the area. With no water available, agricultural activities have come to a halt, and residents are facing severe water shortages.

Local farmers and residents have appealed to the authorities to take immediate steps to desilt and deepen the tank. They emphasised the urgent need to improve water flow infrastructure to ensure a consistent and adequate water supply during future monsoon seasons. Without timely intervention, they fear the crisis could worsen in the coming years.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Tejashwi Yadav's Name Missing From Bihar Voter List Draft 2025 After SIR Exercise? EC Terms RJD Leader's Claims 'Factually Incorrect'.

While speaking to ANI, a social activist, Arivuselvam, said, "The past summer was extremely harsh, and we are still feeling its impact. As a result, all the tanks in Madurai have completely dried up. None of the tanks in Madurai has been desilted. With the monsoon about to begin in Tamil Nadu, the government must urgently desilt all the tanks."

"As all the tanks in Madurai have not been desilted, the public is facing severe difficulties. Therefore, it would be beneficial if the government takes appropriate action", said Pream, a local. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)