Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): Two individuals died in separate incidents during a Manjuvirattu event held at Uranganpatti village near Melur in Madurai district on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased persons have been identified as R Govindasamy (60) and Vairamoorthy (20), both residents of Sivaganga.

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Manjuvirattu is a traditional bull-taming sport, quite similar to Jallikattu. In Manjuvirattu, bulls are released into open fields, and participants try to control them. It closely reflects the local heritage and culture of Southern India.

According to police, the event was organised as part of the Manthai Karuppasamy temple festival.

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A spectator, Govindasamy, was gored by a bull during the event. He sustained severe injuries and died while being taken to a hospital.

In another incident, Vairamoorthy, a bull owner from Sivaganga district, drowned after entering a nearby waterbody while attempting to rescue his bull that had run into it. His body was later recovered and sent to the Melur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Keelavalavu police have registered a case and are investigating the incidents.

A probe is ongoing in the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)