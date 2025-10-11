Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 11 (ANI): A fireworks factory, operating under a Nagpur licence, exploded in Pettulupatti, near Sivakasi. This factory employs over 200 people and houses over 100 rooms.

With Diwali approaching, the workers were engaged in the final phase of fireworks production. During the preparation of fancy-type fireworks, an explosion reportedly occurred in one of the rooms due to friction while mixing chemicals.

Upon realising the danger, the workers quickly reacted and ran out of the area, thereby preventing a major tragedy. However, two rooms were damaged in the blast.

Firefighters from Sivakasi rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The Sivakasi East police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Friday indicated lifting restrictions on the bursting of green firecrackers in the National Capital Region for Diwali.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved its order and said it will decide on relaxing the absolute ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

"For the time being, we will permit the ban lifting during Diwali," the bench remarked.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi-NCR and Haryana, requested the Bench to lift the restrictions put on crackers. He requested the apex court to allow the bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On Christmas and New Year's Eve - between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am, and for one hour on Gurpurab, he said.

He suggested a balanced approach that the court may consider.

The Solicitor General further stated that PESO and NEERI will periodically inspect the manufacture of crackers and ensure that only approved green fire formulations are sold in the market. SG said only the green cracker approached by NEERI shall be permitted.

Joint crackers are not manufactured, sold and used in the NCR, he said, adding that sales shall be through licensed traders and the selling shall be through permitted manufacturers only.

He added that manufacturers shall mention the quantity and details of green crackers. (ANI)

