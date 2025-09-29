Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, on Monday met the families of those who lost their loved ones in the stampede on September 27 during a rally of TVK chief and actor Vijay in Yemur Pudur, Karur.

Earlier, the Union Minister also visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.

The death toll from the stampede at Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay's campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur has risen to 41.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys.

So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally on Saturday evening reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic.

Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

A day earlier, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment. (ANI)

