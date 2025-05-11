Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Vaikasi Brahmotsavam festival commenced on Sunday at the Kanchipuram Varadaraja Perumal temple (also known as the Athi Varadar Temple) at Kanchipuram district in Tamil Nadu.

The event started with the ceremonial flag-hoisting and will continue till May 19.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Early on Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., the processional deity Varadaraja Perumal, along with Goddesses Bhoodevi and Sridevi, was brought out from the sanctum for public darshan near the temple's flagpost. Following Vedic chants by the priests, the Brahmotsavam flag bearing the Garuda emblem was hoisted in the presence of a large gathering of devotees.

As part of the celebrations, Varadaraja Perumal will bless devotees with processions through the Raja streets of Kanchipuram on various vahanas (divine vehicles) during both morning and evening sessions each day.

Also Read | Amritsar: Authorities in Punjab Advise Residents To Observe Caution, Not To Create Panic Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

The deity also gave darshan from the Alankara Mandapam (decorated hall), circumambulating the inner prakara of the temple with Goddesses Sridevi and Bhoodevi.

The most awaited events of the Brahmotsavam include the Garuda Seva on May 13 and the temple car festival (Therottam) on May 17. The celebrations will conclude with the Theerthavari (sacred bath ceremony) on May 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)