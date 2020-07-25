Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases breach the 2-lakh mark after 6,988 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Saturday, said the state health department.

Out of 2,06,737 cases across the state, there are 52,273 active cases while 7,758 patients have been discharged on Saturday, taking the cumulative to 1,51,055.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Mumbai, Warns of 'Bigger Spread' in the Metropolis.

The bulletin further said that 89 patients succumbed to the virus in the state today and now the death toll stands at 3,409.

With 64,315 samples tested on Saturday, a total of 22,87,334 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Reports 716 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 26,926: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

India's total coronavirus cases rise to 13,36,861 after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 48,916 new cases on Saturday.

The total figure includes 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated, 31,358 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)