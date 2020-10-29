Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) The Telangana government will very soon undertake a survey to allot geographical coordinates --longitudes and latitudes --to lands to make them tamper proof, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday.

Rao, after launching Dharani portal, an integrated land record management system at Moodu Chintalapally village in neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri district,said Telangana is the first state in the country which has been using Information Technology in a massive way to digitize land records.

Also Read | Begusarai Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"Very soon the state government is going to issue orders so that every inch of land in Telangana will be measured digitally.

Total survey of lands will be done and Geographical coordinates --longitudes and latitudes -- allotted to them.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by CEO Pete Lau on Weibo.

Once the coordinates are assigned, the land records will become tamper proof," he said addressing a public meeting at Moodu Chintalapally.

He said all public representatives need to coordinate with officials concerned to ensure that the survey is done flawlessly in their respective areas.

On the Dharani portal, Rao said records of about 1.46 crore acres of land have been uploaded in the website and people can access them any time with just a click.

According to him, former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao was the first reformer of lands when he served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided) in the 1970s.

Later N T Rama Rao abolished Patel/Patwari (land records officers in villages) system in AP (undivided) in the 1980s.

"After that no chief minister undertook any revenue reforms in the state," the Chief Minister said.

With the help of the Dharani portal, registrations and mutations can be done at the same time with minimum human interface, he said.

Rao claimed that as far as land reforms are concerned, the portal is a trend setter in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)