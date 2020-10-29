Begusarai Vidhan Sabha seat is said to be one of the most important constituencies when it comes to elections in Bihar. It was also one of the only 36 seats in the state, where elections took place through VVPAT in the 2015 Assembly Elections. All eyes would be on the forthcoming Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 as they are being conducted in the times of Coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, the 2020 Bihar Assembly Polls would only take place in 3-phases, and not the usual 5. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

The official schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 has been declared. The first phase of Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 would take place on October 28 (for 74 seats), November 3 (for 94 seats), and November 7 (78 seats). If you are searching for the complete schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 then you have reached the right place.

Full timetable of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

Amita Bhushan of the Indian National Congress party is the incumbent MLA from the Begusarai seat. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, she defeated Surendra Mehta of the BJP by a victory margin of nearly 20,000 votes from Begusarai. However, in the 2010 Assembly elections in Bihar, it was BJP’s Surendra Mehta who won the Begusarai seat. The main contenders for the 2020 Assembly Elections are Kundan Singh of the BJP and Amita Bhushan of the Congress.

With Coronavirus being the primary focus during the upcoming Bihar elections, it will be interesting to see the voter count, which is usually around 50-60%. The political campaigns are gung-ho, and it will be delighting to watch the 4-way battle amongst BJP-JD(U), Congress+RJD+Other Left Parties, LJP, and Great Democratic Secular Front.

The NDA alliance has already announced its CM candidate, i.e. Nitish Kumar. The Mahagathbandhan is speculated to be led by Tejashwi Yadav if they win. How much will Chirag Paswan be a factor, and how much will his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s death become a factor, time will only tell on November 10.

