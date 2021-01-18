Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The makers of Amazon Prime Video series 'Tandav' on Monday apologised unconditionally after complaints that one of its episodes had hurt "Hindu sentiments."

An official statement from the cast and crew of Tandav said, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.

"Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.

"The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybodys sentiments," the statement said.

