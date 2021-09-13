Muzaffarnagar, Sep 12 (PTI) A tantric was arrested Monday for raping a woman on the pretext of curing her ailment in Khatoli town here, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Singh said a case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, Suhail.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Youth Stabbed By Four Men After He Objects To His Sister’s Molestation in Bhopal; Three Accused Arrested.

Suhail visited the victim's house after her family called him to cure her disease, police said.

The woman was left alone in a room with the tantric and he raped her, they said.

Also Read | Farmers' Protest: CM Amarinder Singh Urges Farmers To Spare Punjab and Hold Protests at Delhi Borders.

She told her family about the incident so they caught hold of him and handed him over to police.

The victim was sent for medical examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)