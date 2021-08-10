Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Tanzanian woman at the Mumbai international airport for carrying 810 grams of cocaine, most of which was concealed in capsules found inside her stomach, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mumbai University Admissions 2021: MU To Release First Merit List For UG Admission On August 17 at 11 AM, Check Second & Third Merit List Date and Time.

Also Read | Ashura 2021: From Date to History and Significance, Know Everything About the 10th Day of Muharram.

The value of the seizure is estimated at Rs 8 crore in the illicit market, according to the official.

The woman had consumed at least 65 capsules, each containing 10 grams of cocaine. She also carried additional 160 grams of cocaine in another capsule along with her, he added.

The woman, identified as Kitewana Wardah Ramadhani, was intercepted at the airport on August 5 after she landed from a flight on specific information that she was carrying some contraband narcotic substance, he said.

She travelled from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Mumbai via Addis Ababa.

During the search of the woman, DRI officials recovered 160 grams of white powder inside a capsule, which was confirmed to be cocaine, he said.

Ramadhani was then produced before a court and an application was filed for her medical examination at state-run JJ hospital, he said.

Her x-ray investigation revealed the presence of some foreign bodies inside her stomach, the official said.

The woman remained admitted in the hospital for five days and on Monday 65 capsules were recovered, the official said, adding the tests confirmed that the capsules contained cocaine.

Ramadhani was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She was remanded to judicial custody till August 24, he said.

The investigation till now has confirmed that this drug syndicate is smuggling the narcotics through mules, who conceal drugs in their body, travelling to India under a medical or business visa, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)