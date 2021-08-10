Mumbai, August 10: The first merit list of undergraduate admissions 2021 in Mumbai will be released by Mumbai University on August 17. According to the official notification on the official website of Mumbai University, the first merit list will be announced at 11 am. Students can visit the official website of Mumbai University i.e, mu.ac.in for more information on the admission process. The candidates who are interested can apply for the Mumbai University admissions 2021 till August 14, 2021. Maharashtra To Reopen Schools for Class 5 to 8 in Rural Areas, Class 8 to 12 in Cities From August 17.

In the notification, Mumbai University has given details about the important dates of merit lists and online submission of admission forms. According to the official notification. the first merit list of undergraduate admissions 2021 will be released on August 17 at 11 am, the second merit list will be released on August 25, 2021, at 7 PM and the third merit list will be announced on August 30, 2021, at 7 PM. Here's the official notification.

The online document verification process along with the online payment of fees will be done from August 18 to August 25 up to 3 PM. Students are advised to keep checking the official website and stay updated for any information regarding the admission process.

