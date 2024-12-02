Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that his government has constituted a task force for the formation of a development council for the southern part of the state.

The proposed South Odisha Development Council will play an important role in the progress of the region, he said in the assembly through a statement.

“The proposed council will play an important role in the development of the southern part of Odisha. This will include all sections of the people and the region in the development process of the state,” the chief minister said.

He said the task force has been constituted to give proper opinions on how the proposed development council will be set up, which districts and blocks will be included in it and what will be its structure and functioning.

“The task force will submit its report within 30 days of its constitution. It has been constituted under the chairmanship of Nityanand Gond, Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development," he said in the written reply.

Several other ministers, MPs and MLAs are members of the panel.

Majhi said there are three ex-officio members.

The special secretary of the Planning and Coordination Department is its member convener, the chief minister said.

The ruling BJP, in its election manifesto, had announced the formation of a development council each for the southern region and northern part of the state.

Earlier, the state has a development council for the western region.

