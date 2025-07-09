Kolkata, Jul 9 (PIT) Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, officials said.

Chandrasekaran, accompanied by a senior representative of the conglomerate, met Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna, they said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant was also present at the meeting, they added.

According to an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), discussions were held about investment opportunities in the state.

